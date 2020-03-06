Toney promoted to defensive coordinator for Cajuns

(UL Athletics) – A two-year member of the Louisiana Football coaching staff who helped the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defense become the top defense in the Sun Belt Conference in 2019, Patrick Toney has been promoted to Defensive Coordinator, head coach Billy Napier announced on Thursday, March 5.

Entering his third year on staff under Napier, the Poway, California, native served as the team’s safeties coach for the previous two seasons. He will continue to coach the Ragin’ Cajuns’ safeties in his new role leading the defense.

“Patrick Toney is a difference maker, and one the brightest young coaches in our profession,” Napier said. “He had a lot to do with our defensive improvement in 2019. He has also built great relationships with staff and student-athletes, and he helped establish our #cULture. He is an exceptional teacher and leads by example with his work ethic and attention to detail. This promotion is well deserved, and I am excited about his continued impact.”

Toney did a masterful job with Louisiana’s safeties last season, helping the team’s defensive backs produce 10 interceptions on the season. From 2018 to 2019, the Ragin’ Cajuns improved from 38 pass break-ups to 51. Additionally, sophomore safety Percy Butler finished the 2020 campaign ranking third on the squad in tackles, racking up 54 stops.

“I am appreciative of this opportunity that Coach Napier has given me, and I’m excited to continue building on the defensive identity that we’ve established,” Toney said. “I’m looking forward to our upcoming 2020 season getting to work with our outstanding coaching staff and student-athletes.”

Statistically speaking, the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked first in the Sun Belt in scoring defense in 2019, allowing a league-low 19.7 points per game. Louisiana also ranked first in the conference in passing defense, surrendering just 197.7 yards per game.

In his first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2018, Toney had two mainstays at the safety position in senior Corey Turner and junior Deuce Wallace, who started in all 14 games that season. Turner was one of the defense’s most dynamic players, ranking second on the team with 79 tackles and one interception, while Wallace finished the year with 40 tackles and a pick of his own, one of eight team interceptions on the year.

Before arriving at Louisiana, Toney spent two seasons as the safeties coach at UTSA. In 2017, the Roadrunners’ defense ranked seventh amongst FBS programs, allowing just 287.8 yards per game. The team also finished eighth in scoring defense (17.0 PPG), second in first downs defense (166) and 19th in pass efficiency defense (112.19).

UTSA’s improvement during Toney’s tenure was evident, as the Roadrunners allowed 156 less yards per game and 16.8 less points per game in 2017 compared to 2015.

In his first year in San Antonio, he helped lead the Roadrunners to six wins and the program’s first-ever bowl game in the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl. His safeties teamed up for 282 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 20 pass breakups, helping the defense set several school records.

Under Toney, Michael Egwuagu garnered second-team All-Conference USA honors after registering 83 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, seven PBUs, one interception, two forced fumbles, an 82-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown and a 59-yard fumble return.

Prior to UTSA, Toney spent the 2015 season as the secondary coach at Sam Houston State, helping the Bearkats to an 11-4 record and a run to the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. The defense forced 24 turnovers, including 17 interceptions, 13 of which were recorded by his defensive backs. A pair of his cornerbacks — Trenier Orr (first team) and Mikell Everette (second team) — earned All-Southland Conference accolades.

Before joining Sam Houston State, Toney spent three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana. He was the safeties coach and special teams coordinator in 2014 after serving as a defensive assistant working with the secondary the previous two seasons. Toney was part of a coaching staff that took a program from a 3-8 record in 2011 to a 20-7 combined mark, a pair of Southland titles and back-to-back FCS playoff appearances from 2013-14.

During his time at Southeastern Louisiana, the Lions ranked first in the FCS in pass efficiency defense, second in interceptions, fifth in red zone defense, seventh in total defense and eighth in scoring defense. His special teams topped the nation in kickoff return average, sixth in blocked kicks and 13th in kickoff return defense.

In his first season with the Lions, he worked with All-America cornerback Robert Alford, who would go on to be the 60th overall pick (second round) in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Among the other players Toney oversaw during his time with the Lions were all-confere­nce performers Theo Alexander, Harlan Miller, Marice Sutton, Tyler Stoddard and Todd Washington.

Prior to his time at Southeastern Louisiana, Toney spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator and offensive backfield coach at La Costa Canyon (Calif.) High School. The Mavericks posted a 17-7 record and made back-to-back playoff appearances during his tenure.

Toney served as wide receivers coach at Palomar (Calif.) College in 2009 and as defensive line coach at Fallbrook (Calif.) High School the season prior.

Louisiana kicks off the 2020 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 5, when it welcomes McNeese State to Cajun Field.