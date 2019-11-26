Timeout with Faust: Lackluster Cajun football attendance

Let’s start our Thanksgiving week off with a bit of Thanksgiving.

I’m thankful to be a South Louisiana sports fan. The Saints are 9-2, the NFC South leaders. The LSU Tigers are undefeated and number one in the country in America’s biggest sport.

I’m thankful for being a baseball fan. That’s right. If I were not a baseball fan, I’d have never seen the movie “Major League” and would not know that Harry Doyle came up with the most poignant and fitting quote for Ragin’ Cajun football this season: “In case you haven’t noticed, and judging by the attendance you haven’t.”

The Cajuns are a pretty darn good football team. The second part was my add.

For the first time since 1976, UL has won nine games in the regular season. Not that many would know that. Saturday, the Cajuns, with a chance to clinch Sun Belt West and earn a spot in the championship game, did so, before a season low crowd of 14,262.

We know all the arguments. LSU is number one in the country. They were playing at home, but against Arkansas, a team they were picked to beat by 44. The weather — not a factor. The team isn’t playing well — not a factor. Money — you can get a ticket for 10 dollars, and buy a hot dog, beer, and a drink for coins in the seat cushions. Again — not a factor.

In fact, this is, perhaps, the best a Cajun football team has ever played. And almost nobody is seeing it from the cozy confines of Cajun Field. UL is number one in the Sun Belt West standings, number 6 in the attendance standings and averaging just under 19,000 a game.

I understand that it’s Thanksgiving, and people are moving and shaking during the holidays. But, If you want to play in bigger games and get in bigger conferences, 14,000 in a very meaningful game isn’t going to cut it.

Be thankful this week — for family, friends, our military.

Also, be thankful you have one more week to honor these Cajun seniors, who on Saturday face off with an in-state rival in UL Monroe.