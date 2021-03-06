Timely home runs allow No. 12 Louisiana Softball to put Memphis away

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - In a game where both teams had chances at the big inning early on, it was Baylor breaking through in the fifth inning with six runs to pull away for an 8-1 win over No. 12 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball on Thursday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The visiting Bears (6-3) delivered three run-scoring doubles in the decisive frame and the pitching of Gia Rodoni prevent the Ragin' Cajuns (10-4) from getting any closer the rest of the way.

Baylor's fifth inning scoring spree came after a pair of scoreless frames in the third and fourth inning between Rodoni and Summer Ellyson, seemingly quieting down the offenses that had ample scoring chances the first three frames.

Louisiana had at least one runner in scoring position in each of the first four innings. After answering in the first inning with a Julie Rawls RBI single to draw even at 1-all, the Ragin' Cajuns couldn't come up with the response to a Nicky Dawson chop single down the right field line that brought in the go-ahead run in the second inning.

Five Bears batters reached the base path before the Ragin' Cajuns could get the first out in the fifth inning. Unfortunately, the visitors had pushed across three runs and stretched the lead out to 5-1. Karly Heath would later close out the inning and toss 2-2/3 innings of scoreless softball the remainder of the game.

Rodoni scattered six hits over seven innings in collecting the victory. Ellyson yielded five runs in her four innings in the circle.

Dawson led the Bears with a 4-for-5 showing at the plate, while Taylor Ellis led a group of six different run producers with two RBI. Jade Gortarez led Louisiana going 2-for-3 at the plate and turned an inning-ending double play on a ground ball in the third inning.

UP NEXTThe Ragin' Cajuns wrap up the week traveling to Memphis, Tenn., for a three-game series with the Tigers (1-8), starting with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, March 6 and ending on Sunday, March 7 with a Noon single game.