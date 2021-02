(UL ATHLETICS) LAFAYETTE – No. 7 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball battled through late-game momentum shifts to overcome McNeese in extra innings, taking an 8-7 (8 inn.) victory Wednesday evening at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Having led since the first inning, the Ragin' Cajuns (6-0) found themselves in a stalemate at 3-all in the fifth inning following a solo home run from McNeese's Chloe Gomez.

A two-run single from Justice Milz and two-run home run by Jade Gortarez in the bottom half of the fifth promptly returned the lead to Louisiana and created what seemed to be an insurmountable 7-3 lead with Summer Ellyson in the circle.

The Cowgirls (3-7) chipped away with a single run in the sixth inning followed by a three-spot in the seventh inning that forged another tie.

Alissa Dalton ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the Ragin' Cajuns' first at bat of extras, making McNeese pay for a pair of miscues which extended the bottom of the eighth.

Kandra Lamb started in the circle and scattered five hits over her 4-1/3 innings in the circle and surrendered only one earned run. She posted eight strikeouts, a season-high total and her highest mark since her debut season in 2019.

The offense gave Lamb a quick 3-0 lead in the very first at bat with Julie Rawls driving in a pair of runs. A pair of unearned runs scratched by the Cowgirls in the third inning tightened up the contest.

DIAMOND NOTES

UP NEXTNo. 7 Louisiana begins play in a weekend tournament that the program is co-hosting with No. 11 Louisiana State (7-3) on Thursday, Feb. 25, meeting the Tigers in a 6 p.m. contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.