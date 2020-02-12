Three home runs, perfect game by Ellyson gives Cajuns run-rule win over Lamar

(UL ATHLETICS) – The offense generated five extra base hits, which included three home runs, and Summer Ellyson crafted a perfect game in 12th-ranked Louisiana Softball’s 8-0 (6 inn.) win over Lamar on Tuesday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (4-1) wasted little time taking control of the contest, cycling through the lineup and plating five runs in its first at bat.

Ellyson didn’t blink the entire evening, striking out 11 of the 18 batters that she faced. She notched her first shutout of the young season and posted double digit strikeouts for the second time in three starts.

Kendall Talley, who received her first start as a Ragin’ Cajun, finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI double in the fourth inning which started the string of single runs in three consecutive innings which ended the game early.

Home runs from Sarah Hudek in the fifth inning and freshman Taylor Roman in the sixth inning finished off the scoring and gave Louisiana its third multi-home run game in five outings.

Six different Ragin’ Cajuns contributed at least one RBI, with Julie Rawls totaling a team-leading two RBI off a home run in the first-inning scoring barrage.

Tuesday’s matchup was the first between the two programs since March 2014.

Louisiana picked up its second consecutive win since the narrow loss to North Texas on Saturday, Feb. 8.