The Florida gators have a new head coach: Billy Napier

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Billy Napier is leaving UL football to become the new head football coach for the Florida gators.

Florida made it official Sunday with an announcement via social media.

“We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the university of Florida,” Napier said in a statement. “Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of. More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players; as people, as students, and on the field.

Ragin Cajun Athletic Director and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard issued the following statement:

“I could not be happier for and more proud of Billy Napier as he begins his next chapter of coaching at the University of Florida. I want to personally thank him, our student-athletes, and staff for the unprecedented body of work they accomplished these past four years. I know I speak for all of Cajun Nation in wishing Billy, Ali, and the kids great success moving forward. Our efforts will soon turn to identifying the next head coach for our nationally-ranked football program.”