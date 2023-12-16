NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Ragin Cajuns lost to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the New Orleans Bowl, 34-31.

Saturday’s game was the Cajuns’ seventh New Orleans Bowl appearance; eleventh bowl game appearance overall, and Jacksonville States’ first bowl game appearance.

The Cajuns had an up and down season, losing three of their last four games, but ultimately finished the season with the six wins needed to be bowl eligible.

In a close game, the Cajuns and Gamecocks were locked up at 14-14 at halftime. The tie remained solid, pushing both teams into overtime at 31-31. The Cajuns ended up not coming on top after both teams battled it out in overtime.

