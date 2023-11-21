LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Women’s Basketball junior forward Tamera Johnson was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for her show-stopping performance on Saturday vs. Nicholls, the conference office announced on Tuesday (November 21, 2023).

It’s the first career SBC weekly honor for Johnson, a Lafayette native who prepped at Lafayette Christian Academy, and the first claimed by a Ragin’ Cajun since the 2018-19 season (Ty’Reona Doucet).

Johnson crafted a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double in Louisiana’s thrilling come-from-behind overtime win over Nicholls that sent the team into a two-week break from regular season play on a winning note.

The performance for Johnson marked season-high totals in both categories, a career-high in rebounds, and a fourth consecutive game scoring double digits to open the season.

Johnson hauled in seven (7) rebounds over the final 7:46 of regulation – including four (4) on the offensive end – as the Cajuns limited Nicholls to one field goal make while overcoming a 13-point deficit to force overtime.

In overtime, Johnson tallied seven points capped off by two free throws with 1:03 remaining that broke the game’s final tie. On the ensuing possession she grabbed a defensive rebound that set up two free throws from Destiny Rice that opened a two-possession lead, 67-63, with 10 seconds left to play.

For the season, Johnson leads Louisiana in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounding (9.8 rpg). Through four games she’s recorded team-highs in field goals (21), free throws (17) and rebounds (39), has scored 15-plus three times and hauled in five-plus boards every outing.

Johnson and the Cajuns (2-2) are back in action Tuesday night playing the first of two exhibition games during its current two-week break from regular season action, hosting Xavier (La.) at the Cajundome at 6:00 p.m.

An exhibition with Loyola (La.) follows next Monday (Nov. 27) before the 2023-24 season resumes on Saturday, December 2 in New Orleans against the Privateers at Lakefront Arena.

