Sweeping success for Louisiana volleyball in 2020 season opener

(UL ATHLETICS) – A dominant start to the match set the tone as Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball posted a straight sets sweep (25-12, 25-15, 25-19) of Houston Baptist in the 2020 season opener at Earl K. Long Gym.



Louisiana (1-0) scored the first five points of the contest and used a pair of six-point spurts shortly after to sprint out to a 19-3 advantage. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense held the Huskies to a -.097 hitting percentage in the opening stanza.



It was an overwhelming advantage on offense, in which Louisiana held a 36-17 edge in kills over the final two sets, that completed the sweep.



Aside from HBU netting the first point of the second and third sets, the Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t threatened. Three straight rallies won vaulted the hosts ahead to stay in the second set, then a 7-0 run moved Louisiana ahead 12-6 in the third set after a few one-point Huskies leads early on.



The visitors made a push in the third set, slicing the Ragin’ Cajuns lead to 19-18. Kara Barnes stepped up with a timely kill that ignited a 6-1 set-ending run that pushed Louisiana past the finish line.



LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Senior Hali Wisnoskie landed a match-high 18 kills on a .390 hitting percentage. She produced 13 kills during the team’s surge on offense over the final two frames.



Barnes joined Wisnoskie in double figures with 10 kills on just 16 swings.



Tia Jade Smith threw up six blocks (1 BS, 5 BA) to lead the charge on the front line, while libero Hannah Ramirez paced the back row efforts with a match-high 21 digs.



Setter Avery Breaux kicked off her senior campaign with 37 assists and narrowly missed a double-double as she contributed eight digs.



UP NEXT

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Huskies close out the season-opening weekend when they return to the court at Earl K. Long Gym on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12 p.m.