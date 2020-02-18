Live Now
Super Regional feel in February: LSU vs. Louisiana softball

Cajun Nation

This weekend UL went 3-1 with a big win over LSU.

The Cajuns beat LSU on Saturday 2-1, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. In the Sunday matchup, LSU was one run better than the Cajuns, finishing with a final score of 4-3.

Both games brought a great atmosphere, and UL head coach Gerry Glasco believes getting this game played was quite the big deal.

“I told Coach Beth after the game was over I’m old,” Glasco says. “I’ve done a lot of things in softball. I think playing those two games the way we played them, they was no arguing with the umpires. The umpires were excellent. Officiating was really good in both games. The crowds were really good. I didn’t hear anything in the crowd. It was just pure sportsmanship. That’s one of the proudest things I’ve done in softball. I’m as proud of that as anything I’ve ever done in softball. I thought it was a really good moment for our sport. It’s something both LSU softball and Louisiana softball can be really proud of that we did.”

