Sun Belt went 3-0 against Big 12, proving quality of elite teams

This weekend the Sun Belt Conference proved there’s not much of a gap between the best Sun Belt teams and many Power Five teams.

The Cajuns earned their top 25 rankings by defeating Big 12 contender, then No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones.

Coastal Carolina defeated Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks 38-23.

And Arkansas State took down the Kansas State Wildcats, 35-31 the final.

After those non-conference matchups and looking ahead to the first conference game of the season against Georgia State, the Cajuns believe the Sun Belt provides stiff competition in and out of conference play.

“I think you saw a great kind of example of three Sun Belt Conference group of five teams go play some Big 12 opponents and get some wins,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier says.

“The quality and the players in this league are very competitive and they’re very talented,” senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner says. “So every week, you have to come out with your A game or you can definitely have a chance to lose. This week we definitely need to take Georgia State seriously.”

“The only thing we’re worried about right now is Georgia State,” junior center Shane Vallot says. “We’re not too worried about the rankings or anybody else.”

“This is nothing but our first game,” senior linebacker Joe Dillon says. “What else can we do? That’s what everybody’s saying. What more can we do? How much better can we get? For me personally right now I feel like we’re only scratching the surface.”