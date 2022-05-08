LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball fans who are planning to attend the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Mobile, Ala., can purchase their tickets for the event immediately.

The 2022 SBC Tournament is scheduled to run from Tuesday-Saturday, May 10-14 at Jaguar Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. The official tournament bracket, which will include matchups and game times, will be announced following the completion of regular season play on Saturday, May 7.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased by visiting USAjaguars.com/Tickets, or for a direct link click here.

Chairback tournament books are available for $45 and general admission for $30. There are a total of 16 games, and ticket booklets include all game tickets for all sessions.

Fans traveling to Mobile should note that Jaguar Field is cashless and any ticket, concessions or merchandise purchases will be credit/debit card only.

ABOUT THE SUN BELT TOURNAMENT

All 10 Sun Belt programs are set to participate in the 2022 edition of the league’s softball postseason event in Mobile. The bottom four teams in the standings (seeds 7-10) will compete on Tuesday, May 10 in a single-elimination, play-in round. The double-elimination games will begin on Wednesday, May 11, with the championship game set for Saturday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. (CDT).

Visit the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament page, a one-stop shop for up-to-date championship-related information including the bracket, stats, broadcast information, photos and more. The page is housed at SunBeltSports.org, and is accessed by scrolling over the Championships section on the site header and clicking Softball in the drop-down menu.

No. 22 Louisiana is the two-time defending champion of the SBC Tournament, the program’s most recent titles occurring in San Marcos (2019) and Troy (2021). The team’s path for the 2022 SBC Tournament will be revealed in the official tournament bracket announcement in the evening hours of Saturday, May 7.

