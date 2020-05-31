Sun Belt revamps bowl lineup

The Sun Belt has modified their bowl lineup for the next six seasons.

The league will have five bowl tie-ins during that six year span. Three are ESPN-owned bowl games, including the Cure Bowl and the Camellia Bowl.

ESPN will hold the first, third, and fourth selections among Sun Belt teams.

The New Orleans Bowl will get the No. 2 choice among conference contenders. The LendingTree Bowl will get the fifth pick.

Last year, the Cajuns traveled to Mobile for that LendingTree Bowl, beating Miami of Ohio to earn a record-breaking 11 wins.