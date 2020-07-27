Sun Belt delays fall sports competition until September 3rd

Last Wednesday the Sun Belt Conference made its first change to the fall sports schedule, delaying competition until September 3rd.

Football’s season-opener against McNeese remains intact, as that is scheduled for the 5th.

Soccer was scheduled to start on August 9th, so they will not be able to play two exhibition matches and three regular season games slated for the month of August.

Volleyball also normally plays a few games in August. Cross Country regularly begins in late August.

So what now for those Ragin’ Cajun teams? UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard explains.

“Well I think what we’ll see obviously is a reduced schedule for those programs certainly in the non-conference space,” Dr. Maggard says. “Our conference matches shouldn’t be harmed or touched by that decision. But what that really did, is it helped us get in better alignment right for the three sports in particular, cross country as well but that’s a little bit different animal there. It’ll reduce the number of competitions those sports have but like I was saying earlier, we’re going to find as many ways to back as many as we can in the window that we have.””