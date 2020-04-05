Sun Belt Conference weighing all options for football season

The Cajuns first game is scheduled for September 5th against McNeese.

Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said in a conference call last week that they are looking at every option when it comes to what this next football season will look like.

University of Louisiana Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard takes us through those options.

“We are looking at the ability to get the entire season in,” Dr. Maggard says. “With that, we’re really focusing in on the safety protocols of return to play, knowing our student athletes aren’t conditioning at the level they normally would. We’re looking at a condensed season. For example, conference only. If we could start no later than October 1st, then we’re confident from a national standpoint that we could get our conference games in and then have the CFP. You go beyond that, and it starts to get really dicey. There’s probably a chance that you could see a cancelled season. Again, we remain optimistic. We’re preparing for the worst, planning for the best. Hopefully we can get that entire season in. Questions do remain, and we don’t have all the answers right now.”