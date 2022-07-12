LAFAYETTE – The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday, unveiling the matchups and dates of Louisiana’s 18-game league slate.



Louisiana, which reached the SBC Championship Game last season, will begin conference action on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Coastal Carolina and conclude their regular-season matchups at home against South Alabama on Friday, Feb. 24.



Louisiana’s schedule features home-and-home matchups with Sun Belt newcomer Southern Miss in addition to ULM, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Texas State and Troy.



In total, the league portion features three home Saturday games at the Cajundome beginning Jan. 7 against defending SBC Tournament champion Georgia State and one Friday contest against South Alabama (Feb. 24).



Louisiana is slated to play all four of the Sun Belt’s new conference members during next season’s campaign.



The new matchups will begin with a visit to Norfolk, Va. to face the Old Dominion on Dec. 31.



Bob Marlin ‘s squad will travel to face the USM in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Feb. 9. The matchup will be the 45th in the all-time series and the second in two years after Louisiana defeated the then-Conference USA opponent 66-45 last season. The new league rivals will play the first of their home-and-home dates when the Ragin’ Cajuns open their SBC home schedule on Jan. 5.



The Ragin’ Cajuns will then play host to Marshall on Feb. 4. The programs also matched up last season in Huntington.



Louisiana will close out the newcomers with a visit to James Madison on Feb. 18. The teams’ last meeting was Nov. 23, 2016 with Louisiana claiming an 82-70 victory.



The remaining non-conference matchups, tip times and TV designations will be released at a later date.



Louisiana’s Conference Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

Thursday, December 29 – at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, December 31 – at Old Dominion

Thursday, January 5 – vs. Southern Miss

Saturday, January 7 – vs. Georgia State

Thursday, January 12 – at ULM

Saturday, January 14 – at South Alabama

Thursday, January 19 – at Arkansas State

Saturday, January 21 – at Texas State

Thursday, January 26 – vs. Troy

Saturday, January 28 – vs. Georgia Southern

Thursday, February 2 – vs. Texas State

Saturday, February 4 – vs. Marshall

Thursday February 9 – at Southern Miss

Saturday February 11 – at Troy

Thursday, February 16 – vs. ULM

Saturday, February 18 – at James Madison

Wednesday, February 22 – vs. Arkansas State

Friday, February 24 – vs. South Alabama

Season ticket prices have been set for the 2022-23 season with seats beginning at $100. Fans who are current season ticket holders may renew online at RaginCajuns.com/MBBTix or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2104.