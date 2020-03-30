Sun Belt Conference creates COVID-19 Advisory Panel to aid in decision-making

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Not in season, but still affected.

Spring football practices and workouts were halted, including events like Pro Day and the Cajuns spring game.

The Sun Belt Conference is already looking ahead to what this delay in the spring means for a timely start in the fall.

On Thursday, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill announced the creation of the COVID-19 Advisory Panel to help make decisions on when it’s safe and appropriate to pick things back up.

Gill said every option is on the table when it comes to what this next football season will look like.

“We’re in the process of surveying our football coaches now,” Gill says. “We’ll take that information to the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, so that way we are actually taking the science and making sure that we are making decisions that are in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and really all of our personnel.”