Sun Belt commissioner in favor of granting all spring student-athletes extra eligibility

It was just a couple of weeks ago when all Sun Belt Conference spring sports were cancelled in the middle of the season.

Since then, a looming concern has been if spring sport seniors would get an extra year of eligibility.

In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said he would be in favor of giving all spring sport athletes an extra year, not just the seniors.

The NCAA Division I council votes on the matter this Monday.

Presidents and athletic directors from around the Sun Belt will discuss the matter later this week, and Gill said that’s an option he considers supporting.

“This happened to everyone, so as we think about it I think the baseline is that we’ve gotta figure out how to apply that,” Gill says. “I do think it would be really hard to separate out just the seniors when juniors, sophomores, and freshmen were impacted just as well. My gut tells me you look at that group collectively. I will be interested in where we come out as a conference over the next few days during our discussion to prepare for that vote on Monday.”