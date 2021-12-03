Sun Belt Championship to be Napier’s last game as Cajuns Head Coach

Ragin Cajun Head Football Coach Billy Napier will coach the Sun Belt Championship, but that will be his last official act as UL’s head coach.

Napier, accepted the head coaching job at the University of Florida, and will be introduced as such on December 5th.

Saturday’s game vs. Appalachian State will be the third time these two teams have played each other in the Sun Belt Title game. In all, the Cajuns and Mountaineers have played 7 times in four season.

The final time for Coach Napier, will be bittersweet, as he will leave for Gainesville. But, he realizes he is leaving behind great people here in the Acadiana area.