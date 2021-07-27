Sun Belt announces 2021-22 conference basketball schedule

LAFAYETTE – The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday, releasing the dates of Louisiana Men’s Basketball’s 18-game conference slate.
The Ragin’ Cajuns open up league play on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Appalachian State and will conclude their regular-season conference matchups at Georgia State on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Louisiana’s schedule features home-and-home matchups with Arkansas State, Little Rock, UT Arlington, Texas State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern. The Ragin’ Cajuns will play two conference games a week with the contests scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays.
In total, the league portion features five home Saturday games at the Cajundome beginning on Thursday, Jan. 6 against Arkansas State.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be played March 3-7 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.
The remaining non-conference matchups, tip times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
