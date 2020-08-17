Students back on campus: how that affects the Cajun football team

The Ragin’ Cajuns football team has been practicing a couple of weeks now. The University welcomed in all students to campus on Monday.

All during the off-season, it’s been a different feel practicing through a pandemic. However, the players know it’s important to be careful when going to class, taking every precaution so that a football season isn’t put in jeopardy.

“The main thing is to be smart about it,” senior running back Trey Ragas says. “Wear your mask. Social distance from everybody. Try to not leave the house if you don’t need to. If you can stay inside, stay inside and chill until you’ve got practice, until you’ve got meetings or class.”

“Coach Napier has been pressing us about being careful on campus with all the students back,” junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill says. “Don’t go to any parties or anything like that. That’s been the main focus. These younger guys did a great job with that.”