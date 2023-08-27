NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Sisley Stephens’ goal just seconds into the second half snapped a scoreless contest and Makenna Garcia stopped nine shots to earn her third straight shutout victory to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team to a 1-0 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday at the SFA Soccer Field.

Louisiana (3-0-1), which won its third straight match after a 1-1 draw at Middle Tennessee on Aug. 17, was outshot 28-7 by SFA (1-3-0). The Ragin’ Cajuns made their shots count as Stephens scored her second goal of the season just 19 seconds into the second half off an assist by Tatum Beck .

Garcia, who ran her streak of not allowing a goal to 335 minutes on the season, faced an onslaught of attempts by SFA after stopping two of the Lumberjacks’ 13 attempts in the opening half before recording seven saves on 15 attempts in the second.

Stephens attempted four of Louisiana’s attempts in the match with three on frame. Beck added a shot on-goal for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Bailey Giddings and Sophie Placke each with an attempt.

The win marked the first for Louisiana over SFA in five contests and marked the first three-match since 2020 when it earned shutout victories over Little Rock, Central Arkansas and ULM.

Louisiana will wrap up its four-match road trip beginning next week with matches against former Sun Belt Conference rivals Florida Atlantic (Aug. 31) and Florida International (Sept. 3).

