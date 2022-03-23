Ragin Cajun Football

One of the big voids for the Ragin Cajuns is the on-field experience of the quarterback.

Now, with that being said, the opportunity arises for a fresh face to make his name. UL 1st year head coach Michael Desormeaux says with a a lot of time left to decide on a starter, the more experienced guys are showing good signs.

Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge grasp the offense better, but the race is wide open!

Coach Michael Desormeaux says, “They have a better understanding of the offense having been in it Chandler for 3 yarse and ben has emersered himself in it, a little bit. the other guys are picking it up, and they are doing a good job, but the mastering of it, those two guys have mastered it a little bit better. And they are working with the first group right now, but as I tell them all the time, If you are worried about the group you are going with, then you are looking at this thing the wrong way. because we don’t play a game this week, we don’t have to decide this week!”

The first scrimmage for the Cajuns will be on Saturday, March 26th.