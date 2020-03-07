Spring Football starts Saturday for Ragin Cajuns, and Coach Billy Napier

(UL Athletics) - A two-year member of the Louisiana Football coaching staff who helped the Ragin' Cajuns' defense become the top defense in the Sun Belt Conference in 2019, Patrick Toney has been promoted to Defensive Coordinator, head coach Billy Napier announced on Thursday, March 5.

Entering his third year on staff under Napier, the Poway, California, native served as the team's safeties coach for the previous two seasons. He will continue to coach the Ragin' Cajuns' safeties in his new role leading the defense.