Spring Football starts Saturday for Ragin Cajuns, and Coach Billy Napier

(UL Athletics) Coming off the most historic season in program history, Louisiana Football will conclude its 2020 spring schedule with the annual Vermilion & White Spring Finale, which is set for Thursday, April 9.
April’s intrasquad competition will be played at Cajun Field, weather permitting, and will feature free admission and fan-friendly concessions. Kick time for the game is TBA.
The team will officially open its spring schedule on Saturday, March 7, with its first of 15 practices, with two scrimmages set for March 24 and April 2. All practices and scrimmages are closed to the public.
The Ragin’ Cajuns finished their 2019 season with a program-best 11 wins, including a 27-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl on Jan. 6 in Mobile. The team also clinched the 2019 Sun Belt Conference West Division crown for the second-straight season and made its second consecutive appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.
Head Coach Billy Napier‘s squad kicks off the 2020 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 5, when they welcome in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field.
