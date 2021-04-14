Spencer Arrighetti named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Spencer Arrighetti has been named to the USA Baseball 2021 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Arrighetti is one of 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks to be selected for the prestigious honor. He is also just the fifth Ragin’ Cajun to appear on the list since it was instituted in 2013, joining Caleb Adams (2014), Seth Harrison (2014), Blake Trahan (2015) and Gunner Leger (2017).
The Katy, Texas, native has been nothing short of amazing this season, posting a 1.37 ERA in 46.0 innings pitched. Entering the weekend, Arrighetti joins Jack Leiter (Vanderbilt), Geremy Guerrero (Indiana State) and Luke Albright (Kent State) as the only four pitchers in the country who own a sub-1.50 ERA, minimum 45.0 innings pitched. All four of those pitchers above are on the midseason watch list.
Arrighetti currently owns the best ERA in the Sun Belt (1.37), best opposing batting average (.165) and the most wins (6).
On Tuesday, June 8, USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists for the 2021 Golden Spikes Award. The list of semifinalists will then be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.
As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of semifinalists. On June 24, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.
Complete List of Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List:
Luke Albright; RHP; Kent State; MAC
Spencer Arrighetti; RHP; Louisiana; Sun Belt
Sam Bachman; RHP; Miami (OH); Mid-American
Dru Baker; UTL; Texas Tech; Big 12
Will Bednar; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern
Jacob Berry; INF; Arizona; Pac-12
Mason Black; RHP; Lehigh; Patriot
Branden Boissiere; OF; Arizona; Pac-12
Rodney Boone; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West
Justin Campbell; RHP/1B; Oklahoma State; Big 12
Wes Clarke; 1B; South Carolina; Southeastern
Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; Southeastern
Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast
Adrian Del Castillo; C; Miami; Atlantic Coast
Jaden Fein; OF; San Diego State; Mountain West
Sal Frelick; OF; Boston College; Atlantic Coast
Colton Gordon; LHP; UCF; American
Caden Grice; 1B; Clemson; Atlantic Coast
Geremy Guerrero; LHP; Indiana State; Missouri Valley
Steve Hajjar; LHP; Michigan; Big 10
Dominic Hamel; RHP; Dallas Baptist; Missouri Valley
Tyler Hardman; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12
Brady House; SS; Winder-Barrow
Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12
Niko Kavadas; INF; Notre Dame; Atlantic Coast
Dominic Keegan; UTL; Vanderbilt; Southeastern
Austin Knight; INF; Charlotte; C-USA
Jordan Lawlar; SS; Dallas Jesuit
Brooks Lee; SS; Cal Poly; Big West
Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern
Tommy Mace; RHP; Florida; Southeastern
Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12
Jordan Marks; RHP; USC Upstate; Big South
Parker Messick; LHP; Florida State; Atlantic Coast
Matt Mikulski; LHP; Fordham; Atlantic 10
Connor Norby; INF; ECU; American
Kevin Parada; C; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast
Zack Raabe; 2B; Minnesota; Big 10
Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern
Landon Sims; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern
Nick Sinacola; RHP; Maine; Colonial Athletic
Liam Spence; INF; Tennessee; Southeastern
Andrew Taylor; RHP; Central Michigan; MAC
Luis Vargas; OF; Wayland Baptist; Sooner Athletic