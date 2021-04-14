Spencer Arrighetti named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Spencer Arrighetti has been named to the USA Baseball 2021 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrighetti is one of 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks to be selected for the prestigious honor. He is also just the fifth Ragin’ Cajun to appear on the list since it was instituted in 2013, joining Caleb Adams (2014), Seth Harrison (2014), Blake Trahan (2015) and Gunner Leger (2017).

The Katy, Texas, native has been nothing short of amazing this season, posting a 1.37 ERA in 46.0 innings pitched. Entering the weekend, Arrighetti joins Jack Leiter (Vanderbilt), Geremy Guerrero (Indiana State) and Luke Albright (Kent State) as the only four pitchers in the country who own a sub-1.50 ERA, minimum 45.0 innings pitched. All four of those pitchers above are on the midseason watch list.

Arrighetti currently owns the best ERA in the Sun Belt (1.37), best opposing batting average (.165) and the most wins (6).

On Tuesday, June 8, USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists for the 2021 Golden Spikes Award. The list of semifinalists will then be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.



As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of semifinalists. On June 24, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.