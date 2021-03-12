Southern Miss explodes in 2nd inning, takes game one over Louisiana 13-4

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Louisiana dropped the first game of a three-game weekend series to Southern Miss, 13-4, on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss (7-5) climbed out to an early 11-1 lead, recording a big second inning that featured eight runs.

Louisiana’s (9-6) Drake Osborn and Ben Fitzgerald each tattooed solo home runs in the fourth inning, their second and third of the year, respectively.

The Ragin’ Cajuns broke open the scoring in the game, tallying one run in the first inning on a Bobby Lada sacrifice fly.

Southern Miss responded with two runs of its own before using three home runs in the second inning to gather a 10-1 lead.

True freshman Hayden Durke (2-1) looked human in Friday’s start, exiting after 1.2 innings pitch.

Jack Burk was tremendous in relief, tossing 4.0 innings and only allowing two runs. This is the second time this season Burk has threw over four innings in a game.

Louisiana also saw solid appearances from Austin Bradford and Dane Dixon , who did not give up a run.

The Ragin’ Cajuns added a late run in the ninth inning setup by an Osborn double and Brennan Breaux RBI-groud out that got the contest to the final score of 13-4.

Louisiana and Southern Miss will clash on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch at 2 p.m.