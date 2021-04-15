Softball’s Weekend Series Schedule With Texas State Altered

Due to inclement weather expected to linger into the evening hours on Friday, the schedule for the Sun Belt Conference series between No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball and Texas State at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park has been altered, now set to be played Saturday-Sunday, April 17-18.
 
The Ragin’ Cajuns (32-6, 14-1 Sun Belt) and Bobcats (26-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) will now play a 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (or approximately 30 minutes after Game 1) doubleheader on Saturday (April 17) and a 12 p.m. single game on Sunday (April 18).

Head Coach Gerry Glasco hopes Kandra Lamb can continue to improve and help the team win.

He says, “I think her command is better, her mix of pitches is a lot more balanced. There are lot more changeups, curve balls, not just one pitch, she is throwing three pitches. Her having more velocity, now, she understands how to get batters out better!.””
 

