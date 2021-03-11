(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – No. 14-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball’s Sun Belt Conference opening series scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, March 13-14 against Georgia Southern at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ softball program.
The two programs and the conference office will work to reschedule the series for a later date.
“It is unfortunate that our return to Lamson Park and the first Sun Belt Conference series of the season has been postponed, but the health and wellness of all involved must be our top priority,” Louisiana Softball head coach Gerry Glasco said. “Moving forward, we will continue to take advantage of the time available to rest, and use the additional practice time to focus on our team becoming a better ball club for when we return to competition.”
Consistent with other ticketed sport season ticket policies, the Department of Athletics does not offer refunds on season tickets for canceled games due to weather, pandemics, or an event beyond reasonable control of the University, unless it is a fully canceled season. For more information, please contact the Ragin’ Cajuns Ticket Office located at the CAJUNDOME, (337) 265-2170.
Louisiana (13-4) is scheduled to return to the softball diamond on Wednesday, March 17 when No. 10 Texas visits Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for a doubleheader. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Longhorns will play two starting at 4 p.m.
Softball’s Sun Belt opener postponed due to COVID issues
