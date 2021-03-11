Softball’s Sun Belt opener postponed due to COVID issues

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - Ty'Reona Doucet, Brandi Williams and Skyler Goodwin were recognized for their stellar play throughout the historic 2020-21 season when the trio earned spots on the Sun Belt's All-Conference Teams, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Doucet, who became the first Ragin' Cajun to earn First Team honors since Jaylyn Gordon did so following the 2016-17 season, was also named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Year. She is the first player in program history to garner the recognition.

Williams, who was tabbed as a Preseason Third Team All-Conference selection, earned a spot on the Second Team following her junior season, while Goodwin earned a spot on the Third Team.

Louisiana's three honorees marks the first time since 1984 and the first time in the Sun Belt era that the team has had three players earn All-Conference honors in the same season.

Doucet ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33). On the year, she nearly averaged a double-double in league play, boasting 10.8 points and 8.7 boards per contest.

The Ville Platte native led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 percent (82-for-152) field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, the seventh best average in the conference and the 125th-best average in the nation.

Defensively, she owned 33 blocks on the year, the second most in the league and the 68th most nationally. She had three or more blocks in four games, including a season-high five blocks against Arkansas State on Feb. 5. Additionally, she recorded 20 steals on the year.

Williams led the team in scoring in league play and the tournament, averaging 12.0 points per game, the 13th-best average in the league, while scoring in double figures 10 times in that stretch, including a 20-point outing at Texas State (Jan. 1) and a career-high 32-point performance at ULM (Feb. 13).