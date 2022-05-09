LAFAYETTE – No. 22 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball is scheduled to begin play in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Alabama.



All 10 Sun Belt Conference teams are participating in the tournament vying for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The event begins on Tuesday, May 10 with single-elimination play-in games, continues with double-elimination play starting on Wednesday, May 11 and concludes with the championship game on Saturday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m.



Louisiana (41-11, 23-4 Sun Belt), conference champions for the third consecutive year and 18th time in the 21 seasons of completed regular season play, earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed and a bye from opening day action on Tuesday (May 11).



The Ragin’ Cajuns opponent on Wednesday (May 11) will be the winner of the ULM-Coastal Carolina single-elimination round contest.



The official Sun Belt Tournament bracket and complete schedule of games is available at the tournament central page located at SunBeltsports.org. The page is housed at SunBeltSports.org, and is accessed by scrolling over the Championships section on the site header and clicking Softball in the drop-down menu.



All games of the tournament are being broadcast on ESPN+, available at WatchESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Louisiana’s games will also air on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on the ESPN Lafayette app.



Louisiana has claimed the SBC Tournament title 16 times in the 21-year history of the event, and travels to Mobile seeking to claim a third consecutive championship and defend its most recent titles claimed in San Marcos, Texas in 2019 and Troy, Alabama in 2021.



The Ragin’ Cajuns sport an all-time record of 65-9 (.878) in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Louisiana claimed the title in the previous two instances the event was held in Mobile: 2010 and 2016.



PURCHASE TICKETS

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball fans who are planning to attend the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Mobile, Ala., can purchase their tickets for the event in advance online by visiting USAjaguars.com/Tickets.



Tournament booklets – which includes all 16 games – can be purchased for $45 (reserved seating) and $30 (general admission), while single-day tickets are also available for $12 (reserved seating) and $7 (general admission seating). Tickets can purchased online by clicking HERE.



Fans traveling to Mobile should note that Jaguar Field is cashless and any ticket, concessions or merchandise purchases will be credit/debit card only.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Below is the official schedule for the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament:

Tuesday, May 10

Game 1 – No. 8 ULM vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina (ESPN+), 10:00 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 7 Georgia State vs. No. 10 Georgia Southern (ESPN+), 1:00 p.m.



Wednesday, May 11

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Louisiana (ESPN+), 10:00 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Troy vs. No. 5 UT Arlington (ESPN+), 1:00 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 3 Texas State vs. No. 6 App State (ESPN+), 4:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 South Alabama (ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.



Thursday, May 12

Game 7 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+), 10:00 a.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+), 1:00 p.m.

Game 9 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 5 (ESPN+), 4:00 p.m.

Game 10 – Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.



Friday, May 13

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+), 10:00 a.m.

Game 12 – Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 (ESPN+), 1:00 p.m.

Game 13 – Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 10 (ESPN+), 4:00 p.m.

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, May 14

Game 15 – Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 14 (ESPN+), 11:00 a.m.

Championship Game – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 15 (ESPN+), 2:30 p.m.­