Snyder credits teammates’ support for confidence

The Georgia Southern win was a come-from-behind win as the Cajuns didn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter.

The win was also a comeback story for kicker Nate Snyder.

He was 2-for-6 on the season before nailing the 53-yard game-winning field goal as the last two seconds on the clock ran out.

“Second I hit it, I knew it was good,” Snyder says. “I think I was halfway off the sideline before the ball was even to the endzone.”

Moments before the kick, Snyder boasted a calm confidence. He takes us through what he was thinking as he walked onto the field.

“Just had to go out there and do what I’ve done a thousand times, go out there with confidence,” Snyder says. “You’ve made a kick a thousand times before. It’s no different than a PAT. Really it was just me talking in my head just to hit this like a PAT.”

It wasn’t all just self-confidence though. Snyder’s teammates and coaches had been voicing their support for the junior kicker all game, even after he missed a 34-yard field goal earlier in the first half.

Snyder credits those words of encouragement from his fellow Cajuns for his success.

“They’ve been super super great to me,” Snyder says. “They’ve been coming up to me, and not one negative word has been said to me. I’m real hard on myself about anything. Those guys coming up to me and being super supportive has really helped. I credit them for that make because I went out there full confidence.”

And Snyder admits it’s a confidence that will last far beyond the last few seconds of the Georgia Southern victory.

“You go out there and you just have more confidence, instead of you thinking like you know, thinking things to give yourself confidence, you have it. You already have it. I hit a 53-yarder, what’s a 37-yarder? What’s a 22-yarder? You know what I mean, so it kinda helps you there.”

Snyder also said after the game the longest kick he ever made was also a 53-yarder in high school.

The field goal he made against Georgia Southern was the first game-winning field goal of his career.