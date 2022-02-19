MONROE, La (KLFY) – There was never a doubt that Louisiana was going to secure a win on Saturday afternoon after the Ragin’ Cajuns built a double-digit lead in the first quarter that they would not relent en route to a 73-53 victory over ULM.

With the victory, Louisiana has now won 16-straight over ULM dating back to the 2015 season.

All 10 Ragin’ Cajuns who appeared in the contest scored at least two points, with sophomore Makayia Hallmon leading the way with a game-high 21 points. Hallmon was joined in double figures by Tamera Johnson (11) and Ashlyn Jones (10).

Lanay Wheaton scored nine points and Ty’Reona Doucet contributed seven points and nine boards to snap her double-double streak, while Destiny Rice produced six rebounds and dished out an impressive six assists.

Louisiana’s (15-6, 7-4 Sun Belt) offense finished the game shooting 54 percent (28-for-52) from the floor, its best field goal percentage in league play this year and owned a 33-29 advantage on the glass. ULM was unable to get anything going on offense after the Cajun defense forced 21 turnovers and held the Warhawks to a 35-percent shooting performance.

ULM (4-22, 0-12 Sun Belt) scored the first two points of the contest from the charity stripe before a 12-0 run over the next five minutes propelled Louisiana to the lead. That lead held firm but dropped slightly to 17-10 at the end of the period when Kierra Brimzy, who led the home team with 16 points, hit a triple.

The two teams duplicated their scoring production from the first quarter over the next 10 minutes as the Ragin’ Cajuns kept the pressure on to take a 34-20 lead into halftime.

Johnson capped off a 12-1 run to start the third quarter with a huge offensive rebound and made layup, giving her team a 46-21 lead with 5:55 to play. ULM chipped away throughout the remainder of the third period and pulled within 55-38 when Amaya Ford made a jumper in the paint.

Another strong offensive surge from the visitors saw the Ragin’ Cajuns go ahead by 28-points after a second-chance jumper by Jones. The Warhawks did not quit and finished the game on a 10-2 run, but it was not nearly enough as the Cajuns locked up a comfortable 73-53 win.

Louisiana returns to action on Thursday, Feb. 24, when it hosts Georgia State for what will be the team’s final game in the CAJUNDOME this season. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.