NEW ORLEANS, La. – Louisiana football was represented by six student-athletes who earned All-Sun Belt postseason honors as voted on by the league’s head coaches and media, the conference office announced Thursday.

AJ Gillie and Neal Johnson were voted to the All-SBC Third Team as Kendre’ Gant , Peter LeBlanc , K.C. Ossai and Nathan Thomas garnered All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention.

Gillie started all 12 games at left guard and tallied 41 knockdowns. The Natchitoches, Louisiana, native posted a season-high grade of 94 at Minnesota and earned a grade of 93 in the win over Texas State. As a key member of the offensive line, Gillie helped the Ragin’ Cajuns offense rank second in the SBC in rushing offense and third in scoring.

Johnson topped all conference tight ends with 356 receiving yards on 29 catches while grabbing a team-high five touchdowns. A starter in all 12 games, the Mesquite, Texas, native had four of his five touchdowns came against Sun Belt opponents while recording a season-high 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns against ULM.

Gant appeared in 11 games and leads the team with 12 tackles for loss and is second in sacks with six. He has forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles while ranking fourth on the team with 64 tackles. The Port St. Joe, Florida, native had a career-high nine tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the win at South Alabama.

A mainstay in the offensive lineup, LeBlanc started in all 12 games and ranks second on the team in receptions (29), yards (449) and touchdowns (4). The New Iberia, La., native had a career game at Arkansas State where he hauled in six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. His 87-yard touchdown reception against the Red Wolves ranks fourth all-time in school history.

Ossai appeared in all 12 games, started 11, and ranks as the team’s leading tackler with 77. The Conroe, Texas, native blocked a field goal at UAB and posted a season-high nine tackles and forced a fumble to seal the victory over Texas State.

Thomas started all 12 games at left tackle and registered 37 knockdowns. The New Orleans native recorded a season-high grade of 91 at Troy and was a key cog on the offensive line that ranks second in the conference in rushing offense and third in scoring offense.

