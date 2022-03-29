LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball freshman pitcher Sam Landry tossed 10 scoreless innings against UT Arlington – and struck out 18 batters – steering the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the 2022 season. Those efforts landed her Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday (March 29, 2022).



Landry limited UTA to just five base hits, struck out at least eight batters in both starts and had a runner move past second base only once during her entire time in the circle.



In Friday’s start, Landry established control quickly by retiring the first seven Mavs she faced, five via strikeout. She solidified her shutout performance by inducing three straight outs after the first two players reached base in the fifth inning.



In Sunday’s series finale, she added five scoreless innings with 10 of her 15 outs coming by strikeout, leading her to the highest strikeout output (10) in SBC play to date. Landry retired UTA’s leadoff batter in all but one of the five innings, and when the lone leadoff batter reached via a single in the second inning, she fired back with three consecutive strikeouts.



Landry collected her first SBC Pitcher of the Week award as a Ragin’ Cajun. It’s the second overall for the pitching staff this season, adding to Meghan Schorman’s honor back on March 8 following her strong relief efforts vs. LSU.



Louisiana, which has received at least one SBC Player or Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000, now owns 93 pitcher of the week awards in program history.



Including Taylor Roman’s SBC Player of the Week honor following Opening Weekend, Louisiana has had three individuals pick up a weekly award this spring.



Landry and the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) seek to carry the momentum from the UTA sweep into this week’s trip to the state of Texas. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to face No. 16 Texas in a rematch on Wednesday, March 30 in Austin followed by a key Sun Belt series with Texas State in San Marcos from Friday-Sunday, April 1-3.



Wednesday’s contest with Texas is set to air on the Longhorn Network while all three games of the Texas State series are being carried on ESPN+.