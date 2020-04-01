Senior Stories: Dominique Williams UL Track and Field has decision in future

Dominique Williams shines on the Ragin Cajun Track and Field team.

A two time Sun Belt weight throw champion: Williams: finished indoor competition and looked forward to the outdoor season.

Dominique says, “I was looking forward to my senior year, we were going to have the championship meet here at home, and kinda of go out with a bang.”

The loudest noise, came from an uncontrollable circumstance. The coronavirus… forcing the cancelation of all spring sports. It wasn’t easy to come to terms with this new reality.

Dominique says, ” I was in shock for a while, honestly. It took a while for me to assemilate that… I was really kind of sad, and down about it, not going to lie. Even schoolwise, i’m not going to be abole to see my friends on a regular basis, like before. So, I was upset for a while.”

It’s going to take a while for Dominique to weigh his options, since the NCAA granted return spring sport seniors an extra year of eligibilty.

His dilema, now… choosing between the plans in place of going to law school or competing for another year.

Dominique says, ” It’s kinda of daunting for me, because: ya know, is it the right decision.”

Whatever his decision, Dominique’s career: memorable by any standard. Two Sun Belt Weight Throw Championships, ranked as high as 22nd in the country, plus the UL Homecoming King, and numerous charitable functions.

Dominique’s athletic career may be nearing it’s end, but bright things lie ahead no matter what path he takes..