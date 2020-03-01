Second-inning surge propels Cajuns past Florida to even series

(UL Athletics) – A quick response to an early strike from 6th-ranked Florida led No. 7 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball to a 7-5 win which evened the weekend series between the two Top 10 programs at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (13-5), who entered the second inning trailing 4-0, loaded the bases with no outs. With an RBI single from Alissa Dalton, which resulted in two runs crossing the plate, and a Carrie Boswell two-run triple, the score was quickly evened at 4-all.

Kaitlyn Alderink kept the hit parade going as she punched an RBI single through the right side to score Boswell and give Louisiana a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Once given the lead, Summer Ellyson clamped down limiting the Gators to just two base runners from the second through sixth inning. During the stretch she retired 15 of the 17 batters that she faced to preserve the squad’s fourth win over a ranked team in the season’s first month.

Critical insurance runs were collected from a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning and a Melissa Mayeux double in the seventh inning that set up a free run off a wild pitch.

The Gators (17-3) wound up plating an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but got no closer as Megan Kleist closed the door by retiring all three batters she faced.

The win for the Ragin’ Cajuns not only set up the winner-take-all series finale on Sunday, but provided the program with its first-ever win in Gainesville.

The four-run deficit was the largest overcome in the 2020 season, and the fourth come-from-behind win in the past seven days.