LAFAYETTE – Imane Addi’s unassisted goal out of a scrum inside the 18-yard box early in the 49th minute was the difference as defending Sun Belt Conference champion South Alabama claimed a 1-0 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team on Sunday at the Home Bank Track/Soccer Complex.



Addi’s goal – her fourth of the season – helped South Alabama (6-1-4, 2-0-1 SBC) win its second straight match overall and third straight over Louisiana (1-5-4, 0-2-1 SBC).



Louisiana placed a shot in the opening minute of the match when Alyssa Abbott’s attempt from just inside the 18-yard box sailed over the crossbar. Karleen Bedre would miss on an attempt in the 27th minute before Penelope Montenegro’s shot on-goal in the 32nd minute was stopped by USA goalkeeper Jaidy Campos.



South Alabama would have a pair of shots blocked by Ragin’ Cajun defenders in the first two minutes of the second half before capitalizing early in the 49th minute. The Jaguars would send in a crossing pass into the Louisiana box where Libby Harper collided with a pair of players and her punchout was collected by Addi, who scored with a shot in the upper part of the goal.



Louisiana had a pair of opportunities for an equalizer as Abbott’s attempt in the 56th minute was blocked before Emma Bate’s header on frame in the 74th minute was knocked away by a Jaguar defender.



South Alabama held a 19-7 advantage in shots with Morgan Cross and Gracie Wilson each attempting four. Abbott and Carol Rodriguez each attempted a pair of shots for Louisiana while Harper stopped three shots for the Ragin’ Cajuns.



Louisiana will get a seven-day hiatus before returning to the pitch on Sunday (Oct. 2) to host Coastal Carolina for Alumni Weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.