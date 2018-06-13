Schmidt Named To 2018 ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana senior left-hander Colten Schmidt added to his list of accolades as he was named to the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Region teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Wednesday.
Schmidt was a 2018 Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selection after posting a 7-0 record with a league-best 2.45 ERA and 90 strikeouts. The Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, Schmidt ranks fourth in the nation in both walks per nine innings and strikeout to walk ratio.
The Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team has placed a member on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams in six consecutive seasons with 11 first team selections.
The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.
ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Americans will be announced on Saturday, June 16.
The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team will be announced on Twitter on Monday, June 18, and the Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 20.
In all divisions, ABCA National Pitchers of the Year will be announced on Monday, June 25, followed by ABCA National Position Players of the Year on Wednesday, June 27.
For the latest updates on Ragin’ Cajuns baseball, follow Ragin’ Cajuns baseball on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.
2018 Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams
NCAA Div. I Central All-Region First Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Carter Perkins Jr. South Alabama AL
1B Kyle MacDonald Jr. Arkansas State AR
2B Eddie Silva Jr. Florida International FL
3B Ray Hernandez Sr. Alabama State AL
SS Tyler Frank Jr. Florida Atlantic FL
OF Travis Swaggerty Jr. South Alabama AL
OF Joey Denison Sr. Troy AL
OF Matt Heck Sr. Houston Baptist TX
DH Joe Davis Jr. Houston TX
P Colten Schmidt Sr. Louisiana LA
P Logan Bailey Jr. Louisiana Tech LA
P Matt Canterino So. Rice TX
RP Zach Schneider Jr. Florida Atlantic FL
NCAA Div. I Central All-Region Second Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Jose Garcia Fr. Florida International FL
1B David Fry Sr. Northwestern State LA
2B Gaudencio Lucca Sr. Texas Southern TX
3B Drew Frederic So. Troy AL
SS Matt Sanders Sr. Troy AL
OF Drew Avans Sr. Southeastern Louisiana LA
OF Kamren Dukes Sr. Texas Southern TX
OF Jacob Rhinesmith Jr. Western Kentucky KY
DH Rafael Ramirez So. Grambling State LA
P Trey Cumbie Jr. Houston TX
P David Leal Jr. Louisiana Tech LA
P Matthew McCollough Sr. Houston Baptist TX
P Bryan Warzek Jr. New Orleans LA
P Tyler Gray Sr. Central Arkansas AR
RP Dakota Mills Sr. Sam Houston State TX
Schmidt Named To 2018 ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana senior left-hander Colten Schmidt added to his list of accolades as he was named to the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Region teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Wednesday.