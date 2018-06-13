Live Now
Schmidt Named To 2018 ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana senior left-hander Colten Schmidt added to his list of accolades as he was named to the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Region teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Wednesday.
 
Schmidt was a 2018 Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selection after posting a 7-0 record with a league-best 2.45 ERA and 90 strikeouts. The Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, Schmidt ranks fourth in the nation in both walks per nine innings and strikeout to walk ratio.
 
The Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team has placed a member on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams in six consecutive seasons with 11 first team selections.
 
The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.
 
ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Americans will be announced on Saturday, June 16.
 
The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team will be announced on Twitter on Monday, June 18, and the Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 20.
 
In all divisions, ABCA National Pitchers of the Year will be announced on Monday, June 25, followed by ABCA National Position Players of the Year on Wednesday, June 27.
 
For the latest updates on Ragin’ Cajuns baseball, follow Ragin’ Cajuns baseball on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.
 
2018 Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams
NCAA Div. I Central All-Region First Team
Pos.   Player                      Cl.         School                           State
C       Carter Perkins             Jr.         South Alabama                AL
1B      Kyle MacDonald          Jr.         Arkansas State                 AR
2B      Eddie Silva                 Jr.         Florida International          FL
3B      Ray Hernandez           Sr.         Alabama State                 AL
SS      Tyler Frank                 Jr.         Florida Atlantic                 FL
OF     Travis Swaggerty        Jr.         South Alabama                AL
OF     Joey Denison             Sr.         Troy                               AL
OF     Matt Heck                  Sr.         Houston Baptist               TX
DH     Joe Davis                   Jr.         Houston                          TX
P       Colten Schmidt           Sr.         Louisiana                        LA
P       Logan Bailey              Jr.         Louisiana Tech                 LA
P       Matt Canterino            So.        Rice                               TX
RP      Zach Schneider           Jr.         Florida Atlantic                 FL
 
NCAA Div. I Central All-Region Second Team
Pos.   Player                      Cl.         School                           State
C       Jose Garcia                Fr.         Florida International          FL
1B      David Fry                   Sr.         Northwestern State           LA
2B      Gaudencio Lucca         Sr.         Texas Southern                TX
3B      Drew Frederic             So.        Troy                               AL
SS      Matt Sanders              Sr.         Troy                               AL
OF     Drew Avans                Sr.         Southeastern Louisiana      LA
OF     Kamren Dukes            Sr.         Texas Southern                TX
OF     Jacob Rhinesmith        Jr.         Western Kentucky            KY
DH     Rafael Ramirez           So.        Grambling State               LA
P       Trey Cumbie              Jr.         Houston                          TX
P       David Leal                 Jr.         Louisiana Tech                 LA
P       Matthew McCollough   Sr.         Houston Baptist               TX
P       Bryan Warzek             Jr.         New Orleans                    LA
P       Tyler Gray                  Sr.         Central Arkansas              AR
RP      Dakota Mills               Sr.         Sam Houston State           TX
 

