LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball freshman pitcher Sam Landry picked up the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week award for the second time in the past three weeks following another masterful performance during a Ragin’ Cajuns homestand.



Landry claimed two of the three victories in Louisiana’s series sweep of Troy from April 8-10 at Lamson Park, limiting the Trojans – who were ranked second in the conference in batting average – to a single run, four hits and a .089 average over 13 innings in the circle.



She also posted 10 strikeouts during the series on the way to keeping her undefeated starting record (now 7-0) in league play intact and helping Louisiana (26-10, 12-3 Sun Belt) solidify its spot near the top of the Sun Belt Conference standings and create distance from Troy.



In Friday’s matchup with Troy’s Leanna Johnson, Landry struck out eight, held the Trojans scoreless through the fifth inning and surrendered just three hits in the 7-1 triumph.



In Sunday’s series finale, Landry survived an early threat from the Trojans, who had runners at first and third with no outs in the first inning, by inducing three consecutive outs and then went on to pitch no-hit softball the remainder of the game in collecting her third complete-game shutout (second in Sun Belt play).



Landry collected two wins in a weekend series for the third time in SBC play and lowered her conference-only ERA to 1.15 through 42 2/3 innings pitched.



The Mont Belvieu, Texas and Barbers Hill HS product was previously honored as SBC Pitcher of the Week on March 29 after tossing 10 scoreless innings and striking out 18 batters in Louisiana’s sweep of UT Arlington (March 25-27).



The pitching staff has collected three SBC weekly awards this season: Meghan Schorman’s honor back on March 8 following her strong relief efforts vs. LSU, plus Landry’s pair of recognitions.



Louisiana, which has received at least one SBC Player or Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000, now owns 94 pitcher of the week awards in program history.



Including Taylor Roman’s SBC Player of the Week honor following Opening Weekend, Louisiana has received four weekly awards this spring.



The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, April 12 traveling to Hammond, La., for a 6:00 p.m. single game with Southeastern Louisiana (26-12), a contest that begins a two-week stretch of road games.



Following Tuesday’s game at Southeastern Louisiana the Ragin’ Cajuns continue their 11-game road trip from Thursday-Saturday, April 14-16 in Mobile, Ala., battling South Alabama (16-14, 9-1 Sun Belt) for the Sun Belt Conference lead.