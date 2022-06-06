LAFAYETTE – Sophomore first baseman/outfielder Carson Roccaforte represented the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team on the NCAA College Station Regional All-Tournament team which was announced late Sunday after host Texas A&M’s 15-9 win over TCU in the Regional Final at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
Roccaforte, who played two games in center field for Louisiana, hit .308 with a pair of stolen bases in three games for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana (37-23) opened regional play with a 7-6 win over TCU on Friday before falling to No. 5-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday and TCU on Sunday.
COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
1B – Jack Moss – Texas A&M*
2B – Ryan Targac – Texas A&M
SS – Tommy Sacco – TCU
3B – Holden Breeze – Oral Roberts
OF – Dylan Rock – Texas A&M
OF – Brett Minnich – Texas A&M
OF – Carson Roccaforte – Louisiana
C – Kurtis Byrne – TCU
DH – Austin Bost – Texas A&M
P – Cam Brown – TCU
P – Micah Dallas – Texas A&M
* most valuable player
COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL RESULTS
Friday, June 3
Game 1: Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2
Game 2: Louisiana 7, TCU 6
Saturday, June 4
Game 3: TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (ORU eliminated)
Game 4: Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6
Sunday, June 5
Game 5: TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (UL eliminated)
Game 6: Texas A&M 15, TCU 9