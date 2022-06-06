LAFAYETTE – Sophomore first baseman/outfielder Carson Roccaforte represented the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team on the NCAA College Station Regional All-Tournament team which was announced late Sunday after host Texas A&M’s 15-9 win over TCU in the Regional Final at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Roccaforte, who played two games in center field for Louisiana, hit .308 with a pair of stolen bases in three games for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana (37-23) opened regional play with a 7-6 win over TCU on Friday before falling to No. 5-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday and TCU on Sunday.

COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

1B – Jack Moss – Texas A&M*

2B – Ryan Targac – Texas A&M

SS – Tommy Sacco – TCU

3B – Holden Breeze – Oral Roberts

OF – Dylan Rock – Texas A&M

OF – Brett Minnich – Texas A&M

OF – Carson Roccaforte – Louisiana

C – Kurtis Byrne – TCU

DH – Austin Bost – Texas A&M

P – Cam Brown – TCU

P – Micah Dallas – Texas A&M



* most valuable player

COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL RESULTS

Friday, June 3

Game 1: Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Game 2: Louisiana 7, TCU 6



Saturday, June 4

Game 3: TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (ORU eliminated)

Game 4: Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6



Sunday, June 5

Game 5: TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (UL eliminated)

Game 6: Texas A&M 15, TCU 9