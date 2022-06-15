LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sophomore first baseman Carson Roccaforte was one of 16 players named as a first-team selection to the 2022 ABCA/Rawling NCAA Division I South All-Region Team, the organization announced on Wednesday.



The 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Region Teams are comprised of eight regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee.



ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-America Teams will be announced on Friday (June 17) prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA Division I College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.



Roccaforte, as first-team All-Sun Belt Conference recipient, led Louisiana in 12 statistical categories on offense during the 2022 season including average (.374), home runs (16), RBI (68) and stolen bases (25). Roccaforte finished as the fourth-leading hitter in the Sun Belt Conference after averaging .392 during the regular season and .420 in Sun Belt Conference play.



The Port Neches, Texas native finished second in the SBC in hits (82), RBI (68) and stolen bases (25). He led Louisiana with 24 multiple-hit games during the regular season with eight games of three hits or greater.



Roccaforte had a season-high, 14-game hitting streak where he hit .433 at the plate with nine home runs and 23 RBI. He collected at least one hit in 26 of Louisiana’s 30 SBC games and ended SBC play with a 15-game hitting streak.



He reached base safely in the final 32 games of the regular season and was perfect from the field in SBC play in 161 chances.

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team will be announced via the Rawlings Sporting Goods Twitter on Monday, June 20, and the Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced on Wednesday, June 22. In all divisions, ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers and Position Players of the Year will be announced on Monday, June 27.



