(Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame) – The winningest baseball coach in Louisiana collegiate history, Robichaux won 1,177 games in a 33-year career cut short by his untimely death in 2019 at age 57. At the time, he was the seventh winningest active coach in NCAA history (1,177-767-2) and still ranks 28th among Division I coaches all-time.

The impact he had was illustrated when former players raised nearly $200,000 exclusively among themselves to erect a statue and surrounding structures in his honor in front of UL’s Moore Field baseball facility prior to the 2020 season.

Robichaux, who served as his own pitching coach, coached his entire career at Louisiana schools (McNeese 1988-94, UL 1995-2019) and is the only coach in NCAA history to rank as the winningest career coach at two different Division I schools in the same state. He had 86 players chosen in the MLB Draft, 67 with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Robichaux won 914 games at UL and led the Ragin’ Cajuns to 12 NCAA regional appearances, four Super Regional appearances and the 2000 College World Series where UL finished tied for third with a 2-2 mark, at the time tying for the most wins by a first-time CWS participant. His 2014 team went 58-10 (an .853 win percentage that still ranks in the all-time NCAA top 25) and was ranked No. 1 nationally in the final weeks of that season; that season was part of a total of seven Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles and four Sun Belt tournament titles.

He coached 29 All-Americans, five Academic All-Americans, 90 All-Sun Belt players, 55 All-Louisiana players, six Sun Belt Pitchers of the Year and three Louisiana Pitchers of the Year. He was the Sun Belt Coach of the Year four times, Louisiana Coach of the Year six times and South Central Region Coach of the Year four times.

Prior to UL, he coached at McNeese for eight seasons — giving him the honor of coaching at both schools where he played collegiately — and was the Cowboys’ all-time coaching wins leader with 263 victories. He was the 1988 Southland Conference Coach of the Year. His Cowboys won a then-school record 41 games in his final year in 1994 when McNeese earned its first-ever national ranking. He was named to the McNeese Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, the UL Hall of Fame in 2021, and the American Baseball Coaches Association’s HOF in January . … Born 9-10-61 in Crowley. Died 7-3-19.