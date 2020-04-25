Robert Hunt selected 39th overall by Miami

(UL Athletics) – Two-time All-Sun Belt Conference performer Robert Hunt became the fourth player in Louisiana Football history selected in the Second Round of the NFL Draft after he was chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the 39th overall pick.

Hunt is now the Ragin’ Cajuns’ third-highest selection in the NFL Draft behind Charles Tillman, who was picked by the Chicago Bears 35th overall in 2003 and Anthony Clement, who was chosen 36th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 1998.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Robert Hunt as he continues his journey into the National Football League,” head coach Billy Napier said. “From the very beginning, Robert was someone who has been a leader in our locker room and in our community. He will be an outstanding representative of the Ragin’ Cajuns at the next level, and the Miami Dolphins will find out quickly how tremendous he is, as both a person and as a football player.”

A native of Burkeville, Texas, Hunt started the first seven games of the 2019 season before missing the second half of his senior campaign due to injury. While healthy, he helped pave the way for a Louisiana ground attack that finished the year ranked third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (42), sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (257.4) and seventh nationally in total rushing yards (3,604).

He was also part of an offensive line that ranked fifth nationally and first in the Sun Belt in sacks allowed (1.07) during the record-breaking season.

Despite the limited action, Hunt was named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference and First Team All-Louisiana, earning invitations to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2020 NFL Combine.

Hunt started 45 games on the offensive line during his Louisiana career, blocked for two 1000-yard rushers in Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell and earned All-Conference honors in 2018 and 2019.