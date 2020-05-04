Robert Hunt feels prepared to take on NFL talent

In the second round of the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman Robert Hunt.

Hunt was the first Sun Belt Conference player taken in this year’s draft. He was only the second player selected from a Group of Five school after Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was drafted in the first round.

When meeting with the Miami media, Hunt was asked about the level of competition he faced in college, and how it compares to the level of talent he will face in the NFL.

He made it clear: the competitiveness and talent in the Sun Belt is underrated.

“Definitely underrated,” Hunt says. “Definitely underrated. It is what it is. It doesn’t matter. We could go right here in this field. I’m gonna try to do my best, whatever I could do. It doesn’t matter the competition. I’m super excited. I’m super excited to get this chance to play against these really good guys.”