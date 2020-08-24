Robert Hunt bringing power to Dolphins offensive line

Former Ragin’ Cajun Robert Hunt is now part of a revamped offensive line for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami drafted two offensive linemen and signed another in free agency, all to add more power in the trenches.

Hunt is in the mix to start at right guard or right tackle.

He, along with the other rookies, have been going against experienced pass rushers during training camp and learning from them all while adjusting to the new level of competition they will face in the NFL.

“We’re still early in the camp, but yeah I’ve learned a lot,” Hunt says. “With myself, I’ve got a lot to work on. Those guys are vets, and they’ve been in this game a long time. They’re elite pass rushers. Coming from the Sun Belt to this game is definitely different, but it’s been fun trying to improve everyday.”