Roadrunners, Cajuns meet for first time in bowl game

“I think it’s a huge opportunity,” Louisiana junior center Shane Vallot says. “It’s the biggest bowl game in UL history. It’s a huge opportunity to go out there and showcase our talent and let everybody else see who’s playing better ball when we put the ball down against UTSA and when Coastal puts the ball down against Liberty. Then we’ll let the world see who’s playing better ball and what would’ve happened.”

Just one week after their canceled conference championship game with Coastal Carolina, Louisiana will compete in their biggest bowl game in program history in terms of payout and exposure in the matchup with UTSA this Saturday.

This is the third-straight bowl appearance for UL, and it will be the first time the Cajuns and Roadrunners meet.

The contest will also be the second time Billy Napier’s squad will compete against a Conference USA opponent after beating UAB earlier in the season.

After earning a 9-1 record in their 2020 campaign, the Cajuns have the opportunity to wrap this season up with a bow the day after Christmas.

“I think it’s a feather in the University’s cap and certainly the conference’s cap to have that opportunity and that amount of exposure,” Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier says. “I know for us it’s an opportunity for us to improve our situation as a program, as a brand, as a University. It could impact our situation a lot. We’re excited about the opportunities that come with that.”

“I mean, we’re playing on ABC,” Louisiana senior linebacker Joe Dillon says. “Who in America can’t just flick on the TV and turn on ABC, you know? Just having another opportunity to play in another bowl, that’s a tremendous part. So it’s just being grateful for having the opportunity to play in a bowl you know.”