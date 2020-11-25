Rival game with ULM, not to be taken lightly by Cajuns

Ragin Cajun football looking to get back on the field, this week after a COVID-19 outbreak among the program. What a week to get back at it, too… on the schedule, in-state rival U-L Monroe.

The Cajuns are8-2 in the last ten matchups with the Warhawks, and Cajuns Head Coach Billy Napier knows his players won’t overlook ULM, even though they haven’t won a game yet, this season.

Coach Napier says “A majority of our kids are from the state of Louisiana, they have a good understanding of the importance of this game. being an in -state rival, history is the best indicator of the future. These guys have played us really well. They will be motivated and Coach V is a great coach. He does a great job with the player in terms of their fundamentals, effort, their toughness….We better be ready to go, if not we will get exposed.””

The Cajuns are scheduled to play ULM on Saturday afternoon at 2pm from Monroe, LA