Reports: Sun Belt sticking to 12-game schedule

Multiple reports on Monday bringing some light to what the Sun Belt may have planned for this football season.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Keff Ciardello of Austin Statesman, and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN all saying the Sun Belt will play its original 12-game schedule. All eight conference games would be included.

McMurphy also reporting that teams may replace any canceled non-conference games, but they would not be required to.

There is also speculation that the Sun Belt title game, which the Cajuns have played in the past two seasons, could be pushed back one week to December 12th.

No official word yet from the Sun Belt or the University of Louisiana Department of Athletics.