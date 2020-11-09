Reports: Former Cajuns WR Al Riles dies at 27

Multiple outlets now, including our partners at The Daily Advertiser, are reporting that former Cajuns football wide receiver Al Riles has died.

The details of Riles’ death are still not confirmed.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Deidra Riles to help with funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.

Al Riles played for the Cajuns from 2012-2016 and was the team’s leading receiver in 2016 recording two touchdowns and 729 yards on 60 catches. He was a first team All-Sun Belt Conference selection his senior year.

Al Riles was 27 years old.

Read more from our partners at The Daily Advertiser here.