Report: UL starters Mekhi Garner, O’Cyrus Torrence enter transfer portal

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mekhi Garner #20 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns makes an interception over Sam Pinckney #15 of the Georgia State Panthers during the first quarter at Center Parc Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Two key starters for the Cajuns have reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner and sophomore offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence have put their names in the portal, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Garner was a Third Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021. He had 31 total tackles this season and 2.5 tackles for loss. He’s been a consistent starter over the last two years.

Torrence is a three-year starter on the offensive line. He was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection, and a PFF First Team All-American.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar