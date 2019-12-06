Report: UL preparing to enhance Napier’s contract to keep him in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana head coach Billy Napier has led the Ragin’ Cajuns to the Sun Belt Conference championship game in both of the two years he has been in Lafayette. He also helped the Cajuns earn their first 10-win season in program history.

With success like that, Napier’s name has been thrown around in the college football coaching carousel, suggesting that other programs are interested in hiring him.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger tweeted that the Cajuns administration is proposing multi-year contracts for Napier’s staff and planning to enhance the contract extension made with Napier in October.

Cajuns administration efforting to keep Billy Napier. School proposing multi-year contracts for his staff, something unprecedented there.



Though Napier recently signed a new contract, school plans to enhance the deal again.



Can they keep him away from Ole Miss and others? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 5, 2019

This comes after a report by footballscoop.com stated that Louisiana Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard is preparing for a coaching search if Napier is hired elsewhere.